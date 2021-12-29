|
Some of Xbox`s upcoming exclusives have me particularly excited.
It`s finally happening; 2021 is coming to an end. The year has, quite frankly, sucked, but for the Xbox brand, 2021 has been one of its best years ever. Between the continued growth of Xbox Game Pass, the addition of PC Game Pass, the arrival of the high-quality Xbox Cloud Gaming service, and the launch of several high-profile exclusives like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV, 2021 has been filled with success after success for Microsoft`s Xbox division. But with numerous other highly-anticipated exclusives on the way, it`s clear that 2021 is only the beginning.
As we move into 2022, my eyes are locked on the horizon. There are five upcoming Xbox exclusives that I`m incredibly hyped for, and if they`re anywhere near as good as Halo Infinite, I`m going to be having a lot of fun with my Xbox Series X and gaming PC in 2022.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (April 28, 2022)
My most anticipated upcomin...