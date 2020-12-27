Home
RSS FeedsHow to watch LA Rams vs Seahawks live stream online anywhere
(Android Central)

 
 

27 december 2020 17:49:01

 
How to watch LA Rams vs Seahawks live stream online anywhere
(Android Central)
 
The LA Rams beat the Seahawks already back in November but this game has bigger stakes for the entire season. The Seattle Seahawks sit barely in 1st place, ahead of the Rams by one game. As a result, this game will play a huge role in how the entire NFC playoff race shakes out. Here`s how to watch it live from anywhere in the world. I don`t know how I feel about this LA Rams team. One week they`re dominant and look like an NFC champ contender, but the very next week they lose to the worst team in football, the 0-13 Jets. And while we`re expecting Jared Goff and the entire Rams team to come out hot, embarrassed, and ready for redemption, they`re facing a much better Seattle team than they saw back in early November. This will be a good game. Whoever wins between the Rams vs Seahawks will decide who takes 1st place in the NFC West, and will shuffle all the wildcard teams. As a Packers fan, I don`t want to see the Seahawks at any point, so let`s go Rams. Looking at the stat sheet, th...


 
