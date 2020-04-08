|
Yakuza Kiwami, Journey to the Savage Planet, and more hit Xbox Game Pass this April.
Microsoft has unveiled the next wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass, with new games on the April roster, distributed across its Xbox One and PC services. The Netflix-style subscription for games now boasts over 300 titles across the two platforms, with six newcomers on the horizon to shake up the library.
Alvastia Chronicles joins Xbox One on April 9, 2020, a retro-styled Japanese role-playing game (RPG) with turn-based elements, building a squad from over 100 companions. For an unhinged RPG alternative, Journey to the Savage Planet delivers an interstellar adventure, arriving on the service on April 9, too. Xbox Game Pass PC users will receive additional titles in April, including Football Manager 2020, Mistover, Alvastia Chronicles, and Stranger Things 3: The Game, tying into the hit Netflix series. Yakuza Kiwami also hits Xbox One in the future, although with no release window provided.
