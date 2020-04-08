|
The Xbox Game Bar is evolving, complete with its own widget store and SDK third-party developers can use to bring more features to the platform.
Announced this evening on Inside Xbox, Microsoft revealed major new features for the Xbox Game Bar, accessible on Windows 10 PCs by hitting Win Key + G.
The Xbox Game Bar lets you access social features on Xbox Live like chats, voice chat parties, and Xbox achievements in some compatible PC games. It also lets you monitor your PC`s performance with CPU, FPS, and other graphs, while allowing you to record game clips and screenshots in games.
On the third-party apps side, we`ve got Spotify support, allowing us to easily control music inside games. That was it, though, until now! Today, Microsoft is announcing an all-new widget store for the Xbox Game Bar on PC, and has already announced a few partners that are joining first, with more on the way in the coming months.
To get access to the new Xbox Game Bar widget store, you need to join t...