For this week`s giveaway, we`ve once again teamed up with Astro to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that`s able to transform an iPad or an extra Mac into a secondary display for a main machine.
The tiny Luna Display adapter plugs into your Mac through a USB-C port (newer Macs) or a Mini DisplayPort (older Macs) and then when paired with the Luna Display software, it connects an iPad or another Mac to your primary Mac using WiFi, giving new life to old iPads and Macs.
When connected, the Luna Display extends the Mac`s display to the secondary Mac or the iPad so the device can be used as a second screen, something that`s especially useful these days with many people working from home with makeshift office setups.
Priced at $80, the Luna Display sets itself apart from Apple`s built-in Sidecar functionality with Mac-to-Mac support, something Sidecar doesn`t do. Luna Display also works with older iPads, making it a more versatile option.
With Mac-to-Mac mode, the primary Mac needs macOS El Capitan or later, while the secondary Mac needs to be running macOS Mountain Lion or later, so this feature works with some machines that are quite a bit older.
For the best performance, the main Mac should be a 2012 MacBook Air or later, a 2012 MacBook Pro or later, a 2012 Mac mini or later, a 2012 iMac or later, or a 2013 Mac Pro or later.
In Mac-to-Mac mode, Luna Display provides full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both of the Macs, with more info available from the Luna Display website.
Luna Display also works with almost all modern iPads, with expanded support over what`s available using Apple`s Sidecar. Luna Display is compatible with the iPad 2 or later, all iPad mini models, all iPad Pro models, and all iPad Air models, with iOS 9.1 or later as the only requirement. Performance is ...