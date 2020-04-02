Home
RSS FeedsNDI is making its iPhone webcam app free for everyone
(iMore iPhone)

 
 

2 april 2020 18:55:03

 
NDI is making its iPhone webcam app free for everyone
(iMore iPhone)
 
Both its HX Camera and HX Capture apps are now free! What you need to know NDI has just announced that its HX Camera and HX Capture apps are going free. HX Camera allows you to use your iPhone as a 4k webcam. HX Capture allows you to broadcast the content of your mobile screen for streaming. NDI has announced that its HX Camera and HX Capture software are both now free on iOS! In a statement today, April 2 it said: Bergen, Norway and San Antonio, Texas-2nd April 2020-Keeping in touch with friends, family and workmates remotely just got a whole lot better with specialized video software from NDI®, part of the Vizrt Group. With many countries in lockdown, never has demand for live video streaming been higher. However, this requires certain essential tools, one being a high-quality webcam. Now, in a move that typifies the `we`re all in this together, and we will beat this virus` mindset, NDI has today announced that it will immediately make available its new NDI®|HX ...
 
14 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
