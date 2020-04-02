|
There are also some cool Xbox cushions and controllers!
If you, like the rest of us, have fallen in love with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then you`ll certainly have spent some time dressing up your character and decorating! Yesterday, we told you about some incredible Pokémon outfits that meant you could dress your character up like Ash! Today, we`ve got a splash of Xbox for you.
Twitter User Olda Robot, who`s a Mixer partner over at Microsoft, has created a whole wardrobe of Mixer-inspired clothing, to bring a taste of Xbox and streaming to your character.
Animal Crossing is fun, but it needed more @WatchMixer Merch so I made some! Fancy rocking any of these?#Mixer #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/c6QIauGjLH- Olda Robot 🍊 (@oldarobot) April 1, 2020
Not only has Olda created a series of cool hats and t-shirts, but also hoodies and tees as well!
Here`s the Hoodies and Tees!#Mixer #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/tacguPjSRj- Olda Robot 🍊 (@oldarobot) Apri...