|
There aren`t a ton of great Android tablets out there, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers the best overall Android tablet experience of the bunch. It has a big screen, high-end specs, tons of features, a stylus, and support for a full keyboard. It`s expensive, and not the right pick for anyone who wants a smaller and more portable tablet, but as an all-around device, it can`t be beaten. For those who have different needs (or budgets), there are a few other picks that work well as media consumption devices and won`t break the bank.
Best Overall - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
The most important things to have in a full-size Android tablet are a great screen, loud speakers, robust build quality, and software that makes use of the extra screen size. That`s what makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 the best Android tablet - it has a combination of everything.
Its spec sheet leaves little to be desired, with a super-fast Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, plenty of storage and well-optim...