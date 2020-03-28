Home
RSS FeedsThe Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet you can buy
28 march 2020

 
The Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet you can buy
There aren`t a ton of great Android tablets out there, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers the best overall Android tablet experience of the bunch. It has a big screen, high-end specs, tons of features, a stylus, and support for a full keyboard. It`s expensive, and not the right pick for anyone who wants a smaller and more portable tablet, but as an all-around device, it can`t be beaten. For those who have different needs (or budgets), there are a few other picks that work well as media consumption devices and won`t break the bank. Best Overall - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 The most important things to have in a full-size Android tablet are a great screen, loud speakers, robust build quality, and software that makes use of the extra screen size. That`s what makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 the best Android tablet - it has a combination of everything. Its spec sheet leaves little to be desired, with a super-fast Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, plenty of storage and well-optim...
 
