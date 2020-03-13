|
Genesect is coming, but you`ll have to pay to encounter it before April`s EX Raids.
What you need to know
The Mythical Bug and Steel type Pokémon, Genesect will be introduced to Pokémon Go in a paid Special Research, like Regigigas.
On Friday, March 20, 2020, at 8 AM local time, players who purchase a ticket for this Special Research will be able to complete tasks to encounter Genesect.
Tickets will cost $7.99 USD or the local equivalent and will also reward players with valuable items, avatar costumes, other Pokémon encounters, and more.
After the success of the first paid Special Research Event, A Colossal Discovery, Niantic has announced another paid Special Research Event, A Drive to Investigate. This story driven event will be available to purchase soon for $7.99 USD or the local equivalent, and will reward Trainers with an encounter with the Mythical Bug and Steel type, Genesect. Genesect, the Paleozoic Pokémon, was revived from a fossil and given technological upgrade...