|
We`re also set to get 51 new Temtem, including a mythical one.
What you need to know
Crema released a new roadmap for Temtem, which details several new features coming to the game.
The developers announced two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a matchmaking system, and a spectator mode.
You can purchase Temtem for $35 on Green Man Gaming for PC.
Temtem is still in early access, and will be for the forseeable future, but that just means players have a lot of changes to look forward to.
Crema, the studio behind the Pokémon-inspired MMO, released a short-term roadmap on its blog Tuesday, which details some of the fixes and features that`ll be added to the game over the next year. This includes two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a spectator mode, a matchmaking system, and an explanation as to how it`ll be handling game balance.
Here`s a breakdown of the short-term roadmap:
Spring 2020:
Ranked Matchmaking V1
Spectator Mode V1
In-Game Chat
Chat Bubbles
Club Management
...