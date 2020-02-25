Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
4508 articles (<24 hours)
20 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsCrema releases first Temtem roadmap for rest of 2020
(iMore iPhone)

 
 

25 february 2020 23:21:10

 
Crema releases first Temtem roadmap for rest of 2020
(iMore iPhone)
 
We`re also set to get 51 new Temtem, including a mythical one. What you need to know Crema released a new roadmap for Temtem, which details several new features coming to the game. The developers announced two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a matchmaking system, and a spectator mode. You can purchase Temtem for $35 on Green Man Gaming for PC. Temtem is still in early access, and will be for the forseeable future, but that just means players have a lot of changes to look forward to. Crema, the studio behind the Pokémon-inspired MMO, released a short-term roadmap on its blog Tuesday, which details some of the fixes and features that`ll be added to the game over the next year. This includes two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a spectator mode, a matchmaking system, and an explanation as to how it`ll be handling game balance. Here`s a breakdown of the short-term roadmap: Spring 2020: Ranked Matchmaking V1 Spectator Mode V1 In-Game Chat Chat Bubbles Club Management ...
 
36 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
Moment`s new RTRO video app helps you `share vibey stories`
(iMore iPhone)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn