Leaving the tarmac behind, I tested my stamina and mettle on rocky terrain in the Black MountainsAt the top of a muddy slope that drops into a beautiful valley, I take a deep breath and prepare to put one foot in front of the other. Walking down this track, strewn with roots and ruts, wouldn´t normally be too challenging. But today I´m attempting to reach the bottom at a faster pace. The trouble is, I´m struggling with my fear of falling.Thankfully, help is at hand. I´m in the Black Mountains for a Beginning Fell Running for Women course, run by Welsh company Element Active, based at Llanbedr village near Crickhowell. The day is run by Ruth Pickvance, a former international runner and British fell champion, and Faye Johnson, who competes internationally for Wales. Ruth created the course to encourage women to try fell running, which means dashing over hills and dales in wide-open spaces, rather than the usual joggers´ grind of pounding the pavements. Continue reading...