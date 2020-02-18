Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3555 articles (<24 hours)
20 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Travel


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsHow an all-women fell-running course in Wales helped me let off the brakes
(The Guardian Travel News)

 
 

18 february 2020 09:05:26

 
How an all-women fell-running course in Wales helped me let off the brakes
(The Guardian Travel News)
 
Leaving the tarmac behind, I tested my stamina and mettle on rocky terrain in the Black MountainsAt the top of a muddy slope that drops into a beautiful valley, I take a deep breath and prepare to put one foot in front of the other. Walking down this track, strewn with roots and ruts, wouldn´t normally be too challenging. But today I´m attempting to reach the bottom at a faster pace. The trouble is, I´m struggling with my fear of falling.Thankfully, help is at hand. I´m in the Black Mountains for a Beginning Fell Running for Women course, run by Welsh company Element Active, based at Llanbedr village near Crickhowell. The day is run by Ruth Pickvance, a former international runner and British fell champion, and Faye Johnson, who competes internationally for Wales. Ruth created the course to encourage women to try fell running, which means dashing over hills and dales in wide-open spaces, rather than the usual joggers´ grind of pounding the pavements. Continue reading...
 
35 viewsCategory: Travel
 
This bag can be a carry-on or a 24- or 28-inch piece - your choice
(LA Times Travel)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn