Starting Forza Horizon 5 with a nice fleet of awesome cars.
What you need to know
Forza Horizon 5 is just around the corner, and fans are gearing up to enter Playground Games` most ambitious project yet.
Ahead of launch day, Playground has revealed Forza Horizon 5`s Loyalty Rewards, which are offered to players who have played past Forza titles.
For each included Forza title you`ve played (both Horizon and Motorsport), Playground will gift you that game`s title car when you start FH5.
While these cars aren`t exclusive or `upgraded` in any way, it`s still a nice boost to your Garage when starting Forza Horizon 5.
