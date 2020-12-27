|
PlayStation is going all-in on exclusive content and deals, ensuring that the PS5 is the only place to play certain console games for a limited time.
2020 was an aberration. The year had no shortage of life-changing events from wildfires, a turbulent election cycle, civil unrest, and a pandemic. Not all of it was bad, though. More people found solace and comfort in games than ever, escaping reality for even just a moment. With the PS5 release, Sony had a particularly big year. It wasn`t without its struggles, but Sony looks to replicate this success going forward into 2021.
Next year is a big year for the PlayStation 5. It will be the first full year of the console being on the market, and a time like this can make or break it in the games industry. It`s already at a disadvantage compared to Microsoft`s Xbox Series X, which has a more powerful CPU and GPU baked into the console. Where the PS5 has the upper hand is its blazing fast SSD, the likes of which hasn`t been featured in a h...