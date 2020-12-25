|
This is where the fun begins. Once you`ve set up PS5, there`s a lot to enjoy.
So, you`ve got your PS5, you`ve finished setting it up, and now you`re wondering what to do next. Worry not, as there`s plenty to check out, depending on the exact avenue of entertainment that interests you. We`re going to go over some of the top things to do once you set up your new PS5.
Jump to:
Try some blockbuster games
Grab PlayStation Plus
Check out PlayStation Now
Explore the PlayStation app
Share your gameplay with a friend
Try some blockbuster PS5 games
There are some stellar games on the PS5, including major exclusives such as Demon`s Souls and Marvel`s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Even though it`s early days, there`s tons of launch titles making up the best PS5 games available, so you can find plenty to play no matter the genres that interest you. If you have PS4 games, some of them are eligible for an upgrade to PS5 versions.
If you don`t want to spend any money, the fantastic little...