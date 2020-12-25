Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
583 articles (<24 hours)
26 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Technology


RSS FeedsTop 5 things to do once you set up your new PS5
(Android Central)

 
 

25 december 2020 13:08:06

 
Top 5 things to do once you set up your new PS5
(Android Central)
 
This is where the fun begins. Once you`ve set up PS5, there`s a lot to enjoy. So, you`ve got your PS5, you`ve finished setting it up, and now you`re wondering what to do next. Worry not, as there`s plenty to check out, depending on the exact avenue of entertainment that interests you. We`re going to go over some of the top things to do once you set up your new PS5. Jump to: Try some blockbuster games Grab PlayStation Plus Check out PlayStation Now Explore the PlayStation app Share your gameplay with a friend Try some blockbuster PS5 games There are some stellar games on the PS5, including major exclusives such as Demon`s Souls and Marvel`s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Even though it`s early days, there`s tons of launch titles making up the best PS5 games available, so you can find plenty to play no matter the genres that interest you. If you have PS4 games, some of them are eligible for an upgrade to PS5 versions. If you don`t want to spend any money, the fantastic little...


 
30 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Android
 
Here`s what to spend that PSN gift card on!
(Android Central)
Does the PS5 lay horizontally? Here`s what we found.
(Android Central)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Nachrichten