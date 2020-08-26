|
Looking for a new laptop that has USB-C ports? Perhaps you need Thunderbolt 3. Maybe Thunderbolt 3 isn`t a requirement for you, and you just want your laptop to be future-proofed. Either way, we`ve rounded up what we think are the best USB-C laptops available to buy today. We`ve got everything from beautifully designed, to those with all-out power, making each and every one of these among the best Windows laptops available.
Staff Pick
Stunningly small
Dell XPS 13
From $1,149 at Dell
Dell`s latest XPS 13 features Intel`s 10th-generation processors, along with two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB-C ports for super-fast file transfer and power to external USB-C accessories such as eGPUs. This is a great convertible laptop designed for people who work on the go, need a touchscreen, and an excellent typing experience in a thin design.
All-round powerhouse
Dell XPS 15
Featuring up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card, and a 1T...