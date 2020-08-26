Home
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a choice-driven thriller campaign
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a choice-driven thriller campaign
Considering this game is a part of the edgier Black Ops line, we have a lot of questions about how it`ll handle real world events. INSPIRED BY ACTUAL EVENTS. A PLAN DECADES IN THE MAKING. KNOW YOUR HISTORY OR BE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. Those are the bold words that accompany the teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It`s a promise of intrigue, of Manchurian Candidate-inspired espionage and superpowers destabilizing as nuclear war looms. It forms the concept of the game, which is a `geopolitical, globetrotting battle set in the 1980s where players encounter historical figures,` we`re told by Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting. Black Ops Cold War `lives between the headlines` of history, drawing on historical characters and events while still telling a fictional story across North America, Russia, Asia, and Latin America. A more tactical thriller isn`t necessarily new for the Call of Duty franchise, especially in the Black Ops games, but it`s exemplified even more here...


 
