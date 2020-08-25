|
Looking to try out iOS 14? The public beta is now available. Here`s how to download it!
iOS 14 is on its way with features that need to be tested before the software is made available to the general public. As such, Apple is letting interested users check out iOS 14 and provide feedback before it goes into wide release.
If you`re one of those interested users, however, you will have to go through the public beta download and install process. While it`s not complicated, it`s a bit of a departure for how you might normally get software onto your iPhone. So, we`re going to walk you through it and give you a place to ask questions if you need extra help.
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary devi...