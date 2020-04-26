South Africa seeking $5 billion from multilateral lenders to fight virus: Treasury official
(Reuters International)
South Africa is seeking 95 billion rand ($4.99 billion) from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Treasury official said on Sunday.
