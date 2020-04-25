Potbelly to return $10 million PPP loan, following lead of other restaurant chains and a warning from the feds to public companies (Chicago Tribune Business News)
Potbelly to return $10 million PPP loan, following lead of other restaurant chains and a warning from the feds to public companies (Chicago Tribune Business News)
Potbelly Corp. said Saturday it would return the $10 million it received from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a decision that followed days of backlash for it and other publicly held companies that tapped into the funds designed to help small businesses weather coronavirus-related shutdowns.
