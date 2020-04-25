Android`s best deal
Google Pixel 3a
$370 at Amazon
Pros
Fantastic camera
OLED display looks great
Performance is fast and fluid
Clean, up-to-date software
Has a 3.5mm headphone jack
Cons
64GB is the only storage option
Guaranteed updates stop in May 2022
The Pixel 3a wowed us back in May 2019 when it was released, and all this time later, it continues to be one of the best Android deals around. Just about everything about the Pixel 3a is as strong as ever, including its excellent camera, colorful display, and smooth performance. Oh, and it`s also the only phone here with a headphone jack.
The phone for everyone
iPhone SE (2020)
From $400 at Best Buy
Pros
Insanely fast performance
Reliable camera
Wireless charging
Multiple storage options
Backed by years of software updates
Cons
Screen may be too small for some people
Camera lacks a night mode
Believe it or not, we live in a world where Apple has created a phone that`s a better value that almost all of...