RSS FeedsAmid coronavirus pandemic, federal inmates get mixed signals about home-confinement releases
(Washington Post National)

 
 

25 april 2020 04:49:23

 
Amid coronavirus pandemic, federal inmates get mixed signals about home-confinement releases
(Washington Post National)
 
The Bureau of Prisons has issued shifting, contradictory guidance about which inmates may leave early.
 
8 viewsCategory: General > North America > USA
 
