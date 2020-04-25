Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says (Reuters Health)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday pointed to research showing that strains of the novel coronavirus entered his state from Europe, not China, and said that travel bans enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump were too late to halt its spread.
