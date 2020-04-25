As U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 51,000, handful of states move toward reopening (Reuters Health)
As U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 51,000, handful of states move toward reopening (Reuters Health)
With the U.S. coronavirus death toll topping 51,000 and nearly one in six workers out of a job, Georgia, Oklahoma and several other states took tentative steps at reopening businesses on Friday, despite disapproval from President Donald Trump and medical experts.
