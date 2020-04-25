Home
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
(Reuters Health)

 
 

25 april 2020 04:19:49

 
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
(Reuters Health)
 
China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.
 
13 viewsCategory: Science > Medicine
 
