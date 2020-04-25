China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
(Reuters Health)
25 april 2020 04:19:49
China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.
