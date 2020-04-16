|
Trump casts doubt on China death toll; WHO chief hopes US will remain a `friend´; almost 700 test positive on French aircraft carrierCoronavirus latest: at a glanceTrump fans flames of Chinese lab theory during daily briefingAustralia coronavirus updates - liveSee all of our coronavirus coverage 1.09pm BST Security forces enforcing the lockdown in Nigeria to curb the spread of Covid-19 have killed more people so far than the virus itself, the country´s official human rights body reports. Nigeria has imposed a total lockdown in the capital Abuja and economic hub Lagos, a city of some 21 million people, and set restrictions in other regions in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with security forces, including the police and army, deployed to enforce them. This speaks volumes of the protocols and rules of engagement for our law enforcement as well the efficiency level and capacity of law enforcement agents to deal with civil population. It´s a sheer display of impunity and reckless disregard for human life in law enforcement by security personnel.Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:18 Lagos12 in Kano2 in Katsina1 in Delta1 in NigerAs at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ 12.51pm BST The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany has risen for a second consecutive day, as the country prepares to lift restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported 2,866 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the country´s total to to 130,450. The number of new cases on Wednesday was 2,486. Continue reading...