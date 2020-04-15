|
US to investigate World Health Organization´s response to crisis; global cases pass 1.98m with 126,000 deaths; Spain´s daily death toll falls againTrump halts WHO funding over coronavirus `failure´UK coronavirus updates - liveCoronavirus latest: at a glanceSee all our coronavirus coverage 11.27am BST More than half of the total confirmed cases of coronavirus so far have been in Europe, according to a tally kept by AFP. The French news agency reports that as of 8.30am on Wednesday, Europe had at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, making it the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 COVID-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered. 11.19am BST German foreign minister Heiko Maas is the latest to join the chorus of criticism aimed at Donald Trump after the US president suspended payments to the World Health Organization. Maas wrote on Twitter:Blaming others won´t help. The virus knows no borders ... One of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines.Schuldzuweisungen helfen nicht. Das Virus kennt keine Grenzen. Wir müssen gegen #COVID19 eng zusammenarbeiten. Eine der besten Investitionen ist es, die @UN, allen voran die unterfinanzierte @WHO, zu stärken, z.B. bei der Entwicklung und Verteilung von Tests und Impfstoffen. https://t.co/ugVbnZFx7R 11.15am BST This is Damien Gayle taking control of the live blog now, with the latest updates from around the world, but particularly Europe, the Middle East and Africa. If you have any tips or suggestions for things we could be covering please email me at damien.gayle@theguardian.com, or send me a direct message via Twitter to @damiengayle. 11.02am BST Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. In its latest strategy update, ...