We were told we could rebook the same property but options are limited and prices higherI have a break booked this month with Sykes Holiday Cottages, which has confirmed that it will not be going ahead. Sykes is allowing people to rearrange holidays due before June, but the rescheduling must be to the same property. There are limited dates available for next year to rebook, and the prices are significantly higher for those that are available. Sykes is insisting that my contract does not allow refunds. RS, SheffieldAfter the government ordered people to stay at home I wanted to cancel the holiday I´d booked for early April with Sykes Holiday Cottages, but was told that my only option was to amend the date. However, there´s only one week available for the property this year, and none in 2021 or 2022. Sykes told me that the owner has blocked bookings from September, possibly because they will no longer be letting it out, but are refusing to refund the £1,805 that we have paid. AJ, Reading Continue reading...