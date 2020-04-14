|
Toshihisa Iida, General Manager of Fujifilm`s Optical Device and Electronic Imaging Products Division pictured at the Photokina trade show in Cologne, Germany in 2018.
With CP+ canceled and international travel off the agenda for the time being, we`re doing things the old-fashioned way: by telephone. Recently we caught up with Fujifilm`s Toshi Iida, to talk about the X-T4, X100V and, of course, the ongoing impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Fujifilm and the camera industry as a whole.
The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and flow.
How are things going in Tokyo?
We´re not in complete lockdown, we´re still able to work in the office together but this week activities in Tokyo have been restricted. At the moment we´re all safe.
You´ve been dealing with the COVID-19 situation now for more than two months - what impact has it had on your operations?
There are three or four aspects to the situation. Firstly on the manufacturing side. Our China factory is our main factory for camera manufacture. [In February] the Chinese government extended the new year holiday, so we couldn´t restart manufacturing until the 10th of February, of course at limited scale. We´re catching up, and [...] at the moment we´re almost back to full-scale operations at the factory. Of course, we´re working with the strict health management processes set down by the [Chinese] government.
So that´s the good news: we have the [manufacturing] volume for the X-T4, so we´re confident we can launch the camera officially at the end of April.
The next thing is logistics and sales. As you know, the situation in the US and in Europe is getting more serious every day, and this is affecting our warehouses and logistical operations. And also sales operations, because many stores are shut down. So we´ve seen a sudden drop in demand, which was inevitable. On the service side, we can continue to offer after-sales service in both the US and in Europe, for the mom ...