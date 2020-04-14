|
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial newsFrance predicts economy will shrink by 8% this yearChinese imports and exports better than expected in MarchAstraZeneca shares jump after Covid-19 trial newsNew IMF growth forecasts will be dire todayIMF also agrees debt relief for 25 countries 12.11pm BST We also have results from JP Morgan, and they show that its earnings have been hit by the coronavirus.Earnings for the last quarter are down 70% at 78 cents per share, while group net revenues fell 3%.`The first quarter delivered some unprecedented challenges and required us to focus on what we as a bank could do - outside of our ordinary course of business - to remain strong, resilient and well-positioned to support all of our stakeholders.In Consumer & Community Banking, we have remained focused on meeting our customers´ needs. Approximately three quarters of our 5,000 branches have been open - all with heightened safety procedures and many with drive-through options - and the vast majority of our over 16,000 ATMs remain open. In March alone, we opened half a million new accounts for our card customers and extended over $6 billion of new and increased credit lines, and we were active in Home Lending and Auto. 11.54am BST Just in: pharmaceuticals and consumer goods firm Johnson & Johnson has hiked its dividend to shareholders.J&J has beaten Wall Street expectations for the last quarter too, as it handles the Covid-19 crisis better than many other companies.Net income rose to $5.80 billion, or $2.17 a share, from $3.75 billion, or $1.39 a share, from a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.30 from $2.10, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.01. Revenue grew 3.3% to $20.69 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $19.73 billion, with all three business segments topping expectations. Continue reading...