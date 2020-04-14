|
Trump and Bolsonaro have been a liability in the face of coronavirus. We need leaders with a different emotional skillsetCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageFor the entirety of Ronald Reagan´s first term, despite overwhelming evidence that Aids was a public health crisis, he brushed off the disease´s severity, saying `it would go away`. By 1987, Aids had killed more than 29,000 Americans. In that same year, Don Francis, an official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before Congress that Reagan´s administration caused `untold hardship, misery and expense to the American public` by obstructing, resisting and interfering with policies and programmes designed to prevent the Aids epidemic in the US.Certain factors at play in the Aids epidemic are not at play in our current pandemic: most obviously, Covid-19 is not associated with the gay community. Nonetheless, there are echoes of Reagan´s response to the Aids epidemic. Last month, days after California had declared a state of emergency and Seattle schools had begun to close, Donald Trump asserted that Covid-19 would simply `go away`. Shortly before that, he said that it would `disappear ... like a miracle`. Trump was joined in his parade of denial by other far-right populist leaders, especially Brazil´s president, Jair Bolsonaro. In March, he described Covid-19 as a `little flu` that does not warrant `hysteria`, and claimed that Brazil would be protected from the virus by its climate and youthful population.We need leaders who allow public health experts, rather than their political self-interest, to guide policy Related: How science finally caught up with Trump`s playbook - with millions of lives at stake Continue reading...