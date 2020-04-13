Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3554 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Travel


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsPostcard from the future: Tiree, Scotland, my `dream of an island´
(The Guardian Travel News)

 
 

13 april 2020 17:45:15

 
Postcard from the future: Tiree, Scotland, my `dream of an island´
(The Guardian Travel News)
 
My family has been visiting this Inner Hebrides isle for more than a century, but for now I can enjoy its peace and ease only in my mindLambing has started on Tiree, a friend there told me this morning. After another brutal, gale-pummelled winter, the little island is waking up. The machair, the great grass carpet that covers almost everything, has cowslips, primroses and wild hyacinths pushing up at the spring sun. But I can´t go. Caledonian MacBrayne won´t let outsiders on the ferry. My friend, self-isolating in her family´s croft, suggests a Facebook site that has video of an afternoon at a favourite beach: `Lie in your garden, close your eyes, listen to the sea and pretend.`As you approach it, the island hardly seems to be there at all. `The land beneath the waves` is just one of the old names for Tiree, a 10-mile scrap of dune, rock and grass to the west of Mull on the far edge of the Inner Hebrides. It does seem not much more than a wisp, a dream of an island, a piece of flotsam in the vastness of the Atlantic. There is nothing west of it until Newfoundland, 2,000 miles away. But when the ferry shoulders alongside Gott Bay pier, the place is real enough, though constructed mainly of fly-away things - fine sand, grass, wildflowers. Its most solid features are the sheep and the 600-odd hardy, friendly souls who live there, and the wind. Continue reading...
 
8 viewsCategory: Travel
 
Where now for travel? Lonely Planet closures point to an uncertain future
(The Guardian Travel News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn