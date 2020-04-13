Home
Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsWindows 10`s Calendar is handy way to manage events - here`s how to use it
13 april 2020 13:16:11

 
Windows 10`s Calendar is handy way to manage events - here`s how to use it
The Calendar app on Windows 10 is a handy tool to manage events, and in this guide, you`ll learn the steps to start using it. On Windows 10, Calendar is a built-in app designed to help you manage your schedule, including meetings, reminders, appointments, and other events. Although you may be able to find many alternative tools, the Calendar app includes all the essential features that you need to organize and stay on top of all your events. It`s also compatible with most third-party calendar services. And unlike other online solutions, the app works offline, so you don`t have to sign in every time you want to check your schedule, which makes it an excellent solution for anyone who needs to work from home or manage personal events. In this Windows 10 guide, we walk you through everything you need to know to start using the Calendar app to manage meetings, reminders, appointments, and other events. How to add an account on Calendar How to customize and share calendars on Calendar...
 
