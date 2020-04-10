Home
Post-virus, Apple needs to rethink some practices to find success
10 april 2020 19:31:38

 
Post-virus, Apple needs to rethink some practices to find success
(iMore iPhone)
 
Kudos to the freebies, but Apple will need to do much more to stay afloat. Apple has become the latest entertainment provider to offer free streaming content in the age of the novel coronavirus. Though the decision to make some of its Apple TV+ free isn`t explicitly tied to the outbreak, Apple deserves kudos regardless. Perhaps other useful freebies or discounts will follow from the iPhone maker as the world soon begins pivoting away from the virus and hopes rise to restart the stalled international economy. As first announced by TVLine earlier this week, Apple is removing the paywall to non-Apple TV+ subscribers for select series and specials. For families, this includes Helpsters, Ghostwriter, Snoopy in Space, and The Elephant Queen. Also free are the first seasons of Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, and Dickinson. Apple`s decision comes just days after HBO unlocked 500 hours of streaming video content to non-subscribers. Sling TV, CBS All-Access, and Amazon are also of...
 
17 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
