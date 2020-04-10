|
German actor achieved international prominence for his role as a deranged doctor in the film, which won awards at horror and fantasy festivalsDieter Laser, star of outrage-horror film, The Human Centipede, has died aged 78. The news was announced in a post on his Facebook page, saying that the actor had died on 29 February. No cause of death was given.Laser achieved international prominence for his role in The Human Centipede, playing the deranged doctor who stitches together three captive tourists mouth-to-anus, to form the grotesque creation of the title. Written and directed by Dutch film-maker Tom Six and released in 2009, it won a number of awards at horror and fantasy film festivals, including best actor for Laser at the Austin Fantastic Fest. Laser also appeared in the third Human Centipede film, released in 2015, as a sadistic prison boss who orders all the inmates to be sewn together.I´m totally shocked Dieter passed away. He was a force of nature, an unique human being and an iconic actor. I´m so damn proud we created pop culture together. Wished we could have made many more movies. RIP my friend, you will live forever on screen! pic.twitter.com/ERGEsY5aZV Continue reading...