Sea of Thieves gets new rewards, faction, and pet cats
8 april 2020 04:35:08

 
Sea of Thieves gets new rewards, faction, and pet cats
(Windows Phone Central)
 
New arrivals on the seas include Emissary rewards, a grisly new faction and most importantly, cats. What you need to know Sea of Thieves is getting several new updates and features, as detailed during Inside Xbox. Players will be able to become Emissaries for different factions, with rewards themed after each faction. A new faction called The Reaper`s Bones is arriving, encouraging players to raid others. Most importantly, pet cats are being added. Since its release in 2018, Rare has committed to Sea of Thieves, offering numerous free updates, new gameplay features and more. That trend is continuing on, as during today`s Inside Xbox presentation, Rare showed even more updates hitting the high seas. The first, Ships of Fortune, is adding the ability to become an Emissary for a particular faction. Being an Emissary adds special ship customization items that let you deck out in the style of your chosen franchise. Be careful though, as there`s another faction coming: The Reaper...
 
