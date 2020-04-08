Home
Project xCloud adds Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Sims 4, and more
(Windows Phone Central)

 
 

8 april 2020 04:35:08

 
Project xCloud adds Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Sims 4, and more
(Windows Phone Central)
 
Xbox Project xCloud Preview picks up The Sims 4, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Unravel Two today. Electronic Arts is introducing three additional titles to the Xbox Project xCloud Preview library, Microsoft`s ongoing technical trials for its Xbox One game-streaming technology. With its continued expansion soon spanning 11 new regions in Western Europe, three existing titles join the playable titles across the globe. The Sims 4, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Unravel Two all hit Project xCloud on April 7, for those using the Android application. The additions represent some of Electronic Arts` top titles from the generation, each with differing gameplay premises for all types of players. They join the lineup of games available for free via the service, exclusively via the Android preview. The accompanying iOS test is locked down to just one game, while the Windows PC release appears just around the corner. The Project xCloud Preview is currently available in the United States, United Ki...
 
21 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Windows Phone
 
