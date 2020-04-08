Home
8 april 2020 04:35:07

 
Check out these good tech stories to brighten your day
(Windows Phone Central)
 
Sit down, have a stiff drink, and take in some of today`s best news from the world of tech. It`s time for another daily dive into some of the better tech news from around the internet. If you`re getting tired of the constant barrage of stressful stories, here are some that should make you feel a little warmer inside. Today, we`ve got musicians turning to Zoom for a music video, Facebook fostering closer bonds, and digital movie loaners for your friends. Zoom music videos are now a thing Social distancing means we`re all apart for a while, and that includes musicians. But just like everyone else is seemingly adopting Zoom for work, at least one band is doing the same when it comes to recording music videos, Mashable reports. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down took to Zoom to record the music video for their new song, Phenom. While the music might not strike everyone`s fancy, they`ve definitely got some creative choreography that makes the most of Zoom`s signature grid. Just g...
 
21 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Windows Phone
 
