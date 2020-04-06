|
The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!
At what point does a rumor become a leak? When an unannounced product is (unintentionally) mentioned on Apple`s own web site? That`s what happened this week with the new iPhone and the long-awaited AirTags. The gang digs into what we can expect from these new goodies.
They also share some apps that are relevant to National Autism Acceptance Month, and Apple`s purchase of Dark Sky.
iPhone SE rumors
AirTags rumors
National Autism Acceptance Month
Apple buys Dark Sky
Lory Gil
Rene Ritchie
Georgia Dow
