6 april 2020 09:50:12

 
iMore Show 698: Find My Leaks
(iMore iPhone)
 
The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple! At what point does a rumor become a leak? When an unannounced product is (unintentionally) mentioned on Apple`s own web site? That`s what happened this week with the new iPhone and the long-awaited AirTags. The gang digs into what we can expect from these new goodies. They also share some apps that are relevant to National Autism Acceptance Month, and Apple`s purchase of Dark Sky. Listen now Subscribe in iTunes: Audio Subscribe in RSS: Audio Download directly: Audio Watch now Links iPhone SE rumors AirTags rumors National Autism Acceptance Month Apple buys Dark Sky Sponsors Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated. Hosts Lory Gil Rene Ritchie Georgia Dow Be part of the show! Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: Email: imoreshow@imore.com Twitter: @iMore...
 
