Italy, Spain and France report falling numbers as Americans see death toll approach 10,000

European nations most ravaged by the new coronavirus have reported encouraging signs in their fight against the deadly pandemic, as the United States braced for what may be its `hardest` week.

Italy reported 525 cases in one day - its lowest daily toll in two weeks and a possible indication the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since the second world war.

In the UK, the Queen delivered a rare televised address in a bid to calm public nerves about the deadly outbreak. But the monarch´s address was overshadowed by the news that the prime minister, Boris Johnson, had been admitted to hospital 10 days after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Japan was expected to declare an emergency as soon as Tuesday, Japanese media reported.

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new cases for first time since 29 February.

China reported 39 new cases of Covid-19, 38 of which were imported. There was one death across the country, in the city of Wuhan, where the virus started.

Scotland´s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigned after being criticised for not following her own social distancing guidance by visiting her second home.

Ireland´s premier Leo Varadkar re-registered as a medical practitioner and will work one shift a week during the coronavirus crisis.

In Australia, many of the country´s famous Gold Coast beaches have been shut, due to people flouting social distancing rules.

Iran, whose economy has suffered the double blow of the virus and punishing US sanctions, said it would allow `low-risk` economic activity to resume as daily infection rates fell for a fifth straight day.

Ethiopia, Haiti and Barbados reported their first coronavirus deaths.