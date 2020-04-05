Home
Need to rename a bunch files? Here are 3 ways to do it quickly on Window 10
(Windows Phone Central)

 
 

5 april 2020 20:10:06

 
Need to rename a bunch files? Here are 3 ways to do it quickly on Window 10
(Windows Phone Central)
 
Having to rename multiple files manually can be a tedious process on Windows 10, but you can use these steps to speed things along. On Windows 10, the process to rename a single file is easy, but it can become troublesome quickly when trying to change the name (or extension) to a long list of files within a folder. Although, you can always install third-party tools to ease the process, Windows 10 includes various tools to make it easier to change the name of files using File Explorer, Command Prompt, and PowerShell. In this Windows 10 guide, we`ll walk you through three ways to rename multiple files, including changing the extension, without the need to resource to third-party tools. How to rename multiple files using File Explorer How to rename multiple files using Command Prompt How to rename multiple files using PowerShell How to rename multiple files using File Explorer On Windows 10, File Explorer offers the easiest methods to rename one or multiple files. Rename multip...
 
