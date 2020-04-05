|
You can now fight coronavirus with an Xbox controller in-hand.
What you need to know
Microsoft now allows Xbox One gamers to donate to the CDC Foundation coronavirus response by playing and buying Xbox games, movies, and more.
The initiative comes via the Microsoft Rewards program, with every 1,000 points contributed matched by a $1 donation from Microsoft.
Xbox One owners can also participate via a `Do Your Part From Home` punch card, with up to 2,000 bonus Microsoft Rewards points up for grabs.
Microsoft has unveiled its latest effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an opportunity to donate to the CDC Foundation by simply playing Xbox One games. For Xbox One owners in the U.S., many locked up at home as the coronavirus sweeps the nation, Redmond presents a hassle-free method to fight for the cause. By playing Xbox One games, purchasing and renting movies, or even earning Achievements, contributed time will see Microsoft drop donations on your behalf.
