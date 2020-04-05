|
Getting a little bored in quarantine? Got kids running around driving you nuts? Solve both problems at once with Target`s Buy 2, Get 1 sale that covers kids` books and movies for kids and adults. Buy three things for your kids, buy three things for you, mix and match what you`re getting, or do all three. The deal will always discount the lowest priced item on the list. So you can buy three $20 movies and only pay $40, or you could buy 2 $20 movies and a $7 book and get the latter for free. It`s a great way to invest in a little extra entertainment for everyone in the house. Target is still open these days, albeit with shortened hours, so you can order online or for in-store pickup.
Target has not been very restrictive on the content available in this sale, either. There are tons of great books like a huge selection from Dr. Seuss, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Harry Potter, and more. You could focus just on the books and round-out your kids` bookshelves with all the available options...