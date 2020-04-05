|
Let`s talk about Apple leaks, Zoom, and some of that Animal Crossing island life.
Welcome back, iMorians, to another installment of From the Editor`s Desk, from yours truly. I really hope that you are all doing well, staying safe and healthy.
For a lot of you, it`s Week Three of the work from home lifestyle. Perhaps you`re starting to adjust to it already, and maybe by the end of it all, you`ll wonder why you would ever want to go back to an office again. Or maybe you are starting to lose it - working from home is not for everyone. But right now, it`s the best thing that you can do, so just hang in there. If distractions and family noise is the issue, then try tuning it out with some of my headphone recommendations.
Speaking of the work from home life, there`s been quite a bit of controversy with Zoom, even though it`s a comprehensive video conferencing solution for a lot of people in the enterprise world. The company has since apologized and will freeze new features for 90 da...