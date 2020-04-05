Home
Coronavirus live news: Italy`s death toll passes 15,000 and Dubai enters lockdown
(The Guardian China)

 
 

5 april 2020 00:25:05

 
Coronavirus live news: Italy`s death toll passes 15,000 and Dubai enters lockdown
(The Guardian China)
 
New York sees 3,000 deaths in 30 days; China remembers those who died fighting virus; Trump rejects advice to wear masks. Follow the latest updatesLatest developments: at a glance`Mask wars´: US faces more accusations of outbiddingFocus turns to US as coronavirus continues to spreadSee all of our coronavirus coverage 10.48pm BST The Municipality of Livorno in Italy has begun printing stamped and numbered food vouchers which can be obtained by submitting a self-certification. The scheme, which began on Saturday, enables those in need to claim 200-400 euros in vouchers for their shopping. 10.41pm BST Bermuda has entered two weeks of lockdown, which will see people given slots to shop according to their surnames, Bermuda´s daily newspaper the Royal Gazette is reporting. Visits to grocery shops and gas stations will be organised alphabetically, with people with surnames from A to K shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and those with names from L to Z on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sundays will be reserved for elderly people. 10.35pm BST A further 53 people have tested positive in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 483, media outlet MIA is reporting, citing a government press release.The current death toll is 17. 10.31pm BST Here´s a wonderful photograph of neighbours in the UK social distance dancing together to keep fit during the pandemic. 10.17pm BST Queen Elizabeth is set to call on Britons to show the same resolve as their forebears and approach the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic with good humour, in a rare address to the nation on Sunday. She will thank frontline healthcare workers and recognise the pain suffered by families. The address will be her fifth in 68 years on the throne. Related: Queen to tell nation to `take pride` in response to pandemic 10.13pm BST Ecuador has begun storing the bodies of those who have died from coronavirus in giant refrigerated containers, ...
 
