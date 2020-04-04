Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
4329 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Sports


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsTalking Horses: millions will tune in for ITV`s Virtual Grand National
(The Guardian Sports News)

 
 

4 april 2020 13:31:39

 
Talking Horses: millions will tune in for ITV`s Virtual Grand National
(The Guardian Sports News)
 
The strict UK lockdown means that this virtual race could pull in more viewers than the actual Aintree spectacularAround lunchtime on Saturday, somebody somewhere will hit `enter` on their keyboard and, a fraction of a second and many millions of calculations later, it will generate the result of the 2020 Virtual Grand National. A few hours after, many millions of viewers - more, perhaps, than might have watched the real thing - will tune in to ITV to watch as the computer´s thought processes get the full CGI treatment and its calculation becomes (virtual) reality.If algorithms are not your thing, think of it as the rolling of a 100-sided dice, with Tiger Roll´s name on about 16 of the faces and the other 39 virtual horses distributed around the remaining 84 faces in proportion to the computer´s idea of their chance. Poor old Double Shuffle, at 100-1, is only there once, but in the unlikely event that his name does come up, it should guarantee a healthy return for NHS Charities Together, which will receive all bookmakers´ profits on the virtual race. Continue reading...
 
22 viewsCategory: Sports
 
Jets expected to take a top lineman in first round of 2020 NFL Draft
(New York Post Sports)
Burnley warn of £50m loss due to suspension of English football
(The Guardian Sports News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn