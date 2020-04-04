|
The strict UK lockdown means that this virtual race could pull in more viewers than the actual Aintree spectacularAround lunchtime on Saturday, somebody somewhere will hit `enter` on their keyboard and, a fraction of a second and many millions of calculations later, it will generate the result of the 2020 Virtual Grand National. A few hours after, many millions of viewers - more, perhaps, than might have watched the real thing - will tune in to ITV to watch as the computer´s thought processes get the full CGI treatment and its calculation becomes (virtual) reality.If algorithms are not your thing, think of it as the rolling of a 100-sided dice, with Tiger Roll´s name on about 16 of the faces and the other 39 virtual horses distributed around the remaining 84 faces in proportion to the computer´s idea of their chance. Poor old Double Shuffle, at 100-1, is only there once, but in the unlikely event that his name does come up, it should guarantee a healthy return for NHS Charities Together, which will receive all bookmakers´ profits on the virtual race. Continue reading...