The decision boiled down to a lack of satisfactory performance on the part of the Exynos 990.
What you need to know
Even Galaxy S20s sold in Samsung`s home country sport a Snapdragon 865, instead of the company`s own Exynos 990.
This departure from tradition was a surprise and has apparently left the Exynos team feeling `humiliated.`
A recent petition, too, has asked Samsung to stop selling `inferior Exynos phones.`
If you`re a fan of sports, you know that there`s nothing more embarrassing for a team than to lose a game despite having the home advantage. Well, that`s probably how Samsung`s LSI division, which designs the company`s Exynos chips, is feeling right about now.
In a surprise departure from tradition, even the South Korean variants of the Galaxy S20 series this year are powered by a Snapdragon 865, instead of the company`s homebrewed Exynos 990. This, according to Korean Economic Daily, came as a surprise to many and has reportedly left the LSI division feeling `humil...