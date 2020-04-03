Home
RSS FeedsThe gear that changed my (photographic) life: my dad`s Nikkormat FT3
3 april 2020 16:20:16

 
The gear that changed my (photographic) life: my dad`s Nikkormat FT3
In an album at my parents` house there`s a photo of me holding my dad`s camera at an embarrassingly awkward age in my childhood - or maybe I was just way ahead of the big, nerdy glasses trend? I remember the afternoon it was taken. My dad and I went for a walk in the park near our house and he showed me how to use his Nikon FT3. I was hesitant - pushing the shutter felt like an enormous responsibility - and when I pointed it at a snow-covered tree stump I asked him `Is this a good picture?` Dad responded with something along the lines of `I don`t know, that`s up to you.` Making me rely on my own instincts rather than giving me a quick answer, what a classic dad move. Eventually I, like many of my fellow elder millennials, decided the time was right to pick up film photography It would be a long time before I revisited photography as a serious hobby, and eventually as a central component of my full-time job. Slowly I learned the ins and outs of digital photography, but film remained a bit of a mystery - intimidating, uncharted territory I would need to become familiar with if I really wanted to call myself a photographer. Eventually I, like many of my fellow elder millennials, decided the time was right to pick up film photography. Dad sent me the FT3 and a box of lenses, and while I quickly learned that while the fundamentals were the same, there was indeed plenty to learn about this unfamiliar medium. Here is a list of things I discovered, in no particular order: The FT3 is HEAVY. The thing is built like an absolute tank and would probably survive a nuclear disaster. It`s the cockroach of cameras. Don`t take your T-MAX to Walgreens to have it processed. I can`t rid myself of the urge to check the back of the camera no matter how many times I remind myself there`s nothing there. There`s nothing quite like the excitement of seeing the finished product. The FT3 gave me a full appreciation of all the conveniences that digital photography ...
 
Category: Culture > Photography
 
