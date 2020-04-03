|
Microsoft says it isn`t planning to broadly support Nintendo Switch, but why not? It definitely should.
In a recent interview with IGN, Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed a range of topics, including PlayStation 5 compared to Xbox Series X, upcoming games, and the possibility of more Xbox games heading to Nintendo Switch.
Microsoft has provided some support for the Nintendo Switch in recent years, with titles like Ori and the Blind Forest, Cuphead, and the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons. However, Microsoft may be shying away from that in the future. But we (really) don`t think it should.
Microsoft on Xbox and Nintendo Switch support
In the interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed the possibility of future Xbox games heading to Nintendo Switch, noting that they don`t want to set an in...