Your Xbox One can play with anyone, anywhere, anytime - all thanks to these cross-play-compatible games.
Times have changed, and cross-play is a reality. Gaming platforms are closer than ever, with cross-platform multiplayer now supported on Xbox One, linking up with PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and more. Dozens of titles now bridge the void, allowing players to band together regardless of their chosen devices. We`ve wrapped up every Xbox One game that supports cross-play, alongside who they can play.
Best cross-play games for Xbox One in 2020
While the adoption of cross-play is growing, a handful of titles have gone beyond with efforts to pair their addictive gameplay with truly open ecosystems. These all bridge Xbox One and PlayStation 4, two consoles formerly hampered software divides, with some also extending to PC, Mac, Linux, and mobile. If you`re looking for cross-play action today, look no further than the below.
Warfare evolved
Call of Duty: Modern Warfar...