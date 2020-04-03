|
Xbox has a new video series that`s all about indie games.
What you need to know
GDC 2020 was canceled earlier this year, with a possible event being held in the summer.
As a result, an ID@Xbox event for GDC was naturally canceled.
As a result, Xbox has released a new series of videos called ID@Xbox Spotlight to highlight indie creators.
Since GDC 2020 was postponed earlier this year, an ID@Xbox event planned for GDC was naturally canceled. Due to these events, Xbox has announced a new series of videos highlighting indie creators. While some of these games have previously been announced, many of them are completely new and worth checking out.
The first video shows off Adios, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Bonkies, Haven, Spiritfarer and West of Dead.
The next video goes over Atomicrops, Drake Hollow, Edge of Eternity, Ghostrunner, King`s Bounty II and Moving Out.
In this episode, we get to see Bartlow`s Dread Machine, Ikenfell, Lake, Legend of Keepers, Th...